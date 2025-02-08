Why “Reserve+” may fail - Ministry of Defense answered

Due to the high load on BankID, authorization in the Reserve+ application may be temporarily unavailable, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on Saturday, UNN writes.

High load on BankID. Due to this, authorization to Reserve+ via BankID may be temporarily unavailable - the Ministry of Defense explained on social media.

And they advised me:

If you are logged in, save the military document to your smartphone in pdf format.

If you have an electronic referral to the VLC, take a screenshot.

If you have requested a deferral or referral to the HLC, please wait.

"We also emphasize that people with disabilities who have a valid pension certificate, as well as students, postgraduates, and doctoral students, may no longer request an extension of the deferral in Reserve+, the document in the application will be updated automatically," the agency said.

Users report a failure in Reserve+

"We apologize for the inconvenience and will let you know when we, together with the BankID team, will eliminate the difficulties," the Ministry of Defense said.

Recall

Earlier, the network reported a malfunction of the "Reserve+" application.