Why “Reserve+” may fail - Ministry of Defense answered
Kyiv • UNN
Due to the high load on BankID, authorization in Reserve+ is temporarily unavailable. The Ministry of Defense advises to keep military documents and wait for the system to resume operation.
Due to the high load on BankID, authorization in the Reserve+ application may be temporarily unavailable, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on Saturday, UNN writes.
High load on BankID. Due to this, authorization to Reserve+ via BankID may be temporarily unavailable
And they advised me:
- If you are logged in, save the military document to your smartphone in pdf format.
- If you have an electronic referral to the VLC, take a screenshot.
- If you have requested a deferral or referral to the HLC, please wait.
"We also emphasize that people with disabilities who have a valid pension certificate, as well as students, postgraduates, and doctoral students, may no longer request an extension of the deferral in Reserve+, the document in the application will be updated automatically," the agency said.
Users report a failure in Reserve+08.02.25, 11:12 • 27920 views
"We apologize for the inconvenience and will let you know when we, together with the BankID team, will eliminate the difficulties," the Ministry of Defense said.
Recall
Earlier, the network reported a malfunction of the "Reserve+" application.