Users report a failure in Reserve+

The network reports a failure in the operation of the "Reserve+" application, UNN writes.

Details

In particular, users commented on Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernogorenko's Facebook post about the failure, which was recorded on the night of February 8.

"It looks like the system is completely down. It's impossible to extend the deferral, or even open a military registration document," wrote one user.

"When do you plan to restore the Reserve+ app," another commenter wrote in a recent post.

"Unfortunately, Reserve+ is down. Apparently, there are too many requests," another user said.

Also, under Chernogorenko's post on Facebook, photos with messages in the app are posted.

