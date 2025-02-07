Reserve+: for whom the deferral from mobilization will be extended automatically

The deferral from mobilization in the Reserve+ application will be extended automatically for people with disabilities, as well as students, graduate students and doctoral students. This was announced by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, according to the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

According to Umerov, as of today, the Reserve+ app has launched an automatic extension of deferrals for:

people with disabilities who have the appropriate Pension Fund certificate;

students, postgraduates and doctoral students.

"Now it is enough to update the military document in Reserve+, and if there are grounds, the postponement will be extended automatically," the minister said.

According to him, this feature will be available for parents with many children (three children in a joint marriage) in the future.

Recall

Persons liable for military service will be able to not visit the MCC to receive a referral for the OPC, it will be available electronically through Reserve+.