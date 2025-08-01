$41.770.02
Exclusive
06:54 AM • 512 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
05:15 AM • 11038 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
04:30 AM • 17609 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 50787 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 69239 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 138252 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 79664 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 81740 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 72814 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 250109 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Occupiers bring teachers from Lipetsk to the occupied territories of Ukraine
Putin claimed Crimea and eastern Ukraine back in 1994 - German Foreign Ministry archive
Ukraine builds large-scale fortifications to deter Russia's summer offensive - WSJ
"Black cash" for 4 million hryvnias: SBI exposed another corruption scheme
Ozzy Osbourne buried in the garden of his mansion in England
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruits
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Tim Cook
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Kherson Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticism
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known
Fox News
The Guardian
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Amazon Prime
Financial Times

Due to sanctions, Rosatom can no longer build power units on its own - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2414 views

Rosatom has appealed to the Russian authorities for subsidies for new projects after 2027, as it cannot independently attract external financing. This is due to a shortage of funds caused by the war against Ukraine and sanctions.

Due to sanctions, Rosatom can no longer build power units on its own - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation

The Russian nuclear industry is on the verge of financial insolvency. The state corporation "Rosatom", which manages 11 nuclear power plants and provides up to 20% of Russia's electricity, has appealed to the authorities for subsidizing credit rates and providing "special" resources for the implementation of new projects after 2027. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) of the National Security and Defense Council, writes UNN.

Details

The reason for such appeals is a critical shortage of funds caused by the full-scale war against Ukraine and related expenses. The company is no longer able to independently attract external financing due to sanctions, high interest rates, and restrictions on the international market.

"Rosatom" has repeatedly initiated the financing of low-power power units and floating nuclear power plants at the expense of the state budget, but without success. As early as 2024, there was talk of the need for a separate state program, because without subsidies, such projects are economically unviable

- the report says.

Despite the crisis, Russia continues to declare global ambitions in the nuclear sphere. In particular, a memorandum was signed with the Ministry of Energy of Niger regarding "peaceful atom". The CCD emphasizes: behind the facade of such statements hide attempts to circumvent sanctions, gain access to African uranium, and impose dependence on Russian technologies.

The Center for Countering Disinformation emphasizes that most key sectors of the Russian economy - including the coal industry, "Gazprom", railways, metallurgy, and the timber sector - are actually maintained thanks to state subsidies. Systemic decline and the inability to implement ambitious projects indicate a deep technical and economic degradation of Russia.

Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia01.08.25, 00:51 • 2104 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Gazprom
Ukraine