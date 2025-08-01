The Russian nuclear industry is on the verge of financial insolvency. The state corporation "Rosatom", which manages 11 nuclear power plants and provides up to 20% of Russia's electricity, has appealed to the authorities for subsidizing credit rates and providing "special" resources for the implementation of new projects after 2027. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) of the National Security and Defense Council, writes UNN.

Details

The reason for such appeals is a critical shortage of funds caused by the full-scale war against Ukraine and related expenses. The company is no longer able to independently attract external financing due to sanctions, high interest rates, and restrictions on the international market.

"Rosatom" has repeatedly initiated the financing of low-power power units and floating nuclear power plants at the expense of the state budget, but without success. As early as 2024, there was talk of the need for a separate state program, because without subsidies, such projects are economically unviable - the report says.

Despite the crisis, Russia continues to declare global ambitions in the nuclear sphere. In particular, a memorandum was signed with the Ministry of Energy of Niger regarding "peaceful atom". The CCD emphasizes: behind the facade of such statements hide attempts to circumvent sanctions, gain access to African uranium, and impose dependence on Russian technologies.

The Center for Countering Disinformation emphasizes that most key sectors of the Russian economy - including the coal industry, "Gazprom", railways, metallurgy, and the timber sector - are actually maintained thanks to state subsidies. Systemic decline and the inability to implement ambitious projects indicate a deep technical and economic degradation of Russia.

