White Sox or Cubs: Which baseball team does Pope Leo XIV support?

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary
Exclusive
03:09 PM • 11830 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

02:28 PM • 21557 views

02:28 PM • 21557 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

01:51 PM • 26980 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
11:52 AM • 35448 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 45915 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 71983 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 36113 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
May 9, 07:57 AM • 82779 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 48559 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
May 9, 05:39 AM • 40311 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

Publications
Exclusives
Poroshenko's son is accused of non-payment of military levy and other taxes amounting to more than UAH 770 million

May 9, 06:25 AM • 31367 views

May 9, 06:25 AM • 31367 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

May 9, 07:13 AM • 60769 views

May 9, 07:13 AM • 60769 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 51687 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

May 9, 08:04 AM • 60680 views

May 9, 08:04 AM • 60680 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 64975 views

10:28 AM • 64975 views
Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

11:02 AM • 71983 views
Exclusive

11:02 AM • 71983 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 65544 views

10:28 AM • 65544 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

May 9, 07:57 AM • 82779 views
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 82779 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 147886 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 168462 views

May 8, 12:41 PM • 168462 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

03:40 PM • 3352 views

03:40 PM • 3352 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

03:21 PM • 4846 views

03:21 PM • 4846 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

02:23 PM • 10319 views

02:23 PM • 10319 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 52066 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

May 9, 07:13 AM • 61156 views

May 9, 07:13 AM • 61156 views
Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

White Sox or Cubs: Which baseball team does Pope Leo XIV support?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 584 views

A debate is raging in Chicago over which baseball team the newly elected Pope Leo XIV supports. The pontiff's brother claims he is a White Sox fan, while the Cubs are inviting him to their stadium.

White Sox or Cubs: Which baseball team does Pope Leo XIV support?

In the hometown of Pope Leo XIV, whose residents are famous for their love of baseball, people ask only one main question: who does the new pontiff support – the White Sox or the Cubs. This is reported by The New York Times, writes UNN.

Details

The lines dividing Cubs and White Sox fans are not always clear. In general, residents of the Northern part support the Cubs, as Wrigley Field is on their side of the city. Residents of the Southern part are usually loyal to the White Sox, who play at Rate Field in Bridgeport, on the south side. Suburban residents tend to adhere to the same geographic divisions, but are sometimes considered a "gray area."

At first, it seems that fans on both sides called the new Pope their own. A Cubs spokeswoman initially said she could not confirm whether he was a fan of that team and released a statement from Tom Ricketts, executive chairman of the Cubs, assuring the new Pope that he would be greeted at Wrigley Field.

Not only would we welcome Pope Leo XIV to Wrigley Field, but we could sing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game," or, since three of his predecessors visited Yankee Stadium, including Pope Paul VI, who delivered the "Sermon on the Mound" in 1965, we would invite the pontiff to do the same at Friendly Confines

- said Mr. Ricketts.

By lunchtime, the tent at Wrigley Field claimed the new pope was a Cubs fan.

But in suburban Chicago, the Pope's brother, John Provost, made a surprise statement to WGN television, which has been broadcasting Cobs games for decades and helping to create a fan base far beyond Chicago.

He's never, ever been a Cobs fan. So I don't know where that came from. He's always been a White Sox fan

said Mr. Provost.

Addition

During the Holy Mass in the Sistine Chapel, which Pope Leo XIV presided over with all the cardinals the day after the conclusion of the Conclave, the Holy Father shared his thoughts on the challenges facing the Church in the modern world.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SportsNews of the World
Chicago
