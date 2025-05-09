White Sox or Cubs: Which baseball team does Pope Leo XIV support?

In the hometown of Pope Leo XIV, whose residents are famous for their love of baseball, people ask only one main question: who does the new pontiff support – the White Sox or the Cubs. This is reported by The New York Times, writes UNN.

Details

The lines dividing Cubs and White Sox fans are not always clear. In general, residents of the Northern part support the Cubs, as Wrigley Field is on their side of the city. Residents of the Southern part are usually loyal to the White Sox, who play at Rate Field in Bridgeport, on the south side. Suburban residents tend to adhere to the same geographic divisions, but are sometimes considered a "gray area."

At first, it seems that fans on both sides called the new Pope their own. A Cubs spokeswoman initially said she could not confirm whether he was a fan of that team and released a statement from Tom Ricketts, executive chairman of the Cubs, assuring the new Pope that he would be greeted at Wrigley Field.

Not only would we welcome Pope Leo XIV to Wrigley Field, but we could sing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game," or, since three of his predecessors visited Yankee Stadium, including Pope Paul VI, who delivered the "Sermon on the Mound" in 1965, we would invite the pontiff to do the same at Friendly Confines - said Mr. Ricketts.

By lunchtime, the tent at Wrigley Field claimed the new pope was a Cubs fan.

But in suburban Chicago, the Pope's brother, John Provost, made a surprise statement to WGN television, which has been broadcasting Cobs games for decades and helping to create a fan base far beyond Chicago.

He's never, ever been a Cobs fan. So I don't know where that came from. He's always been a White Sox fan said Mr. Provost.

Addition

During the Holy Mass in the Sistine Chapel, which Pope Leo XIV presided over with all the cardinals the day after the conclusion of the Conclave, the Holy Father shared his thoughts on the challenges facing the Church in the modern world.