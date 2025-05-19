White House: Trump will speak with Putin today, and then with Zelenskyy

The White House confirmed that US President Donald Trump's conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is scheduled for later today, and after that the American leader is going to talk with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. White House spokeswoman Caroline Livitt said this during a briefing on May 19, UNN writes.

As you all know, President Trump will speak with Putin at 10:00 a.m. (5:00 p.m. Kyiv time - ed.). He plans to call President Zelenskyy when that call is over," - said Livitt. - Livitt said.

When asked to clarify the purpose of the negotiations and whether it concerns a ceasefire, the spokeswoman said that "we'll see how the call goes, and the President has made it clear that his goal is a ceasefire and an end to this conflict."

Regarding the question of whether Trump is open to meeting with Putin, Livitt replied: "I think the president would certainly be open to that, but let's see how today's conversation goes."

Immediately after that, she was asked about secondary sanctions, and Livitt said that "I think everything is on the table, (...) of course this is something he (Trump) has been looking at and discussing."

Addition

US President Donald Trump announced telephone talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for Monday at 5:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. local time). And after that - with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and leaders of NATO member states.

Later, the same time of the planned negotiations with Putin was confirmed in the Kremlin.

US President Donald Trump's chief negotiator on the Russian-Ukrainian war, Steve Witkoff, predicts a "successful" telephone conversation between Trump and Putin on Monday, May 19. According to him, this conversation "will greatly help determine where we are and how we should end these negotiations."

On the eve of the telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with the leaders of the United States, Italy, France and Germany.

Putin is going to negotiate with Trump confident in his advantage, Western assessments differ from his confidence in prospects of Russia on battlefield - Bloomberg