White House on Trump's conversation with Putin: they agreed that the conflict should end with a lasting peace
Kyiv • UNN
During the conversation, Trump and Putin agreed that the war should end with peace. Trump also spoke with Zelenskyy to bring Ukraine and the Russian Federation to a common denominator.
US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agreed during yesterday's conversation that the war should end with a long-term peace and that it should be a bilateral process.
This was stated by White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt during a briefing, reports UNN.
Yesterday, President Trump and Putin spoke about peace and a ceasefire in the Ukrainian war. Both leaders agreed that this conflict should end with a long-term peace and that it should be a bilateral process
She also noted that Trump spoke with Zelenskyy today.
Trump also spoke with President Zelenskyy this morning to bring Ukraine and Russia to a common denominator. Trump has said several times that the precious lives and money that Ukraine and Russia are spending on this war are better spent on other things
Addition
US President Donald Trump said that the conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "was very good and productive".
During the telephone conversation, Trump and Putin emphasized the need for peace in Ukraine, a ceasefire and improved relations between the US and Russia. They agreed on negotiations on an energy truce.
However, later that evening, Russia attacked Ukraine.
US Special Representative Steve Witkoff stated that the main goal of President Donald Trump is a ceasefire in Ukraine, and the issue of easing sanctions against Russia may be discussed later.
The head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, stated that Russia continues to accuse Ukraine of allegedly violating agreements on a ceasefire, trying to make Ukraine the culprit.