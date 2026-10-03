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While Russian forces are fighting in Ukraine, Moscow welcomed the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Russia welcomed the completion of the U.S.-led coalition's mission in Iraq. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the country is capable of guaranteeing its own security.

While Russian forces are fighting in Ukraine, Moscow welcomed the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq

In Russia, whose forces continue to wage war on the territory of Ukraine, the withdrawal of U.S. and allied troops from Iraq was welcomed. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the country is now capable of independently guaranteeing its own security, the Russian Foreign Ministry reports, writes UNN.

Details

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow "certainly welcomes" the completion of the stay in Iraq of the international coalition forces led by the United States.

The withdrawal of troops from Iraq, which we certainly welcome, indicates that the Iraqi army and security structures are capable of independently resolving issues related to strengthening the state's defense capabilities and ensuring national security

– Zakharova said.

Moscow spoke about sovereignty

The Russian Foreign Ministry representative also criticized the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq and linked the presence of foreign troops to years of instability in the region.

Moscow said it could not guarantee the safety of foreign politicians and diplomats during trips to Ukraine15.09.26, 23:58 • 13699 views

Zakharova expressed the belief that Iraq will now be able to independently counter internal and external threats. She named "good-neighborly relations" and coordination with neighboring states among the conditions for stability.

The statement came amid Russia's war against Ukraine, where Russian troops continue to remain on internationally recognized Ukrainian territory.

The Kremlin presented a fake "report" on war crimes in Bucha20.09.26, 02:24 • 4832 views

Stepan Haftko

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