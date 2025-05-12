While Putin's proposal is not exhausted: Zelenskyy, Macron and representatives of the West will meet today

$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 2970 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 10506 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
11:05 AM • 15614 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

08:59 AM • 24384 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
08:49 AM • 28512 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

08:13 AM • 55044 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

Exclusive
May 12, 06:50 AM • 33266 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
May 12, 06:38 AM • 36046 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Exclusive
May 12, 05:40 AM • 67237 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

May 12, 03:50 AM • 32642 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
1m/s
33%
747mm
Popular news

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

May 12, 05:48 AM • 44241 views

Britain will present new sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of European ministers

May 12, 06:36 AM • 20086 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 39972 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 65947 views

Britain plans to join EU forces under new security pact - The Times

May 12, 07:26 AM • 26811 views
Publications

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

08:13 AM • 55044 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 66327 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 67237 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 89746 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 196457 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 40269 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 33061 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 40150 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 120826 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 68429 views
Actual

Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

While Putin's proposal is not exhausted: Zelenskyy, Macron and representatives of the West will meet today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

Macron will hold talks with Zelenskyy regarding the 30-day ceasefire proposed by Russia. Ukraine expects a ceasefire, but the Russian Federation is still ignoring the proposal.

While Putin's proposal is not exhausted: Zelenskyy, Macron and representatives of the West will meet today

According to French media, Emmanuel Macron will "talk again with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his "European colleagues". The meeting is scheduled for Monday afternoon. 

UNN reports with reference to Le Mond and Le Figaro.

Details

Russia's proposal from Europe and the United States for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire will be valid until Monday evening. During this time, French President Emmanuel Macron will resume negotiations with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and "European colleagues".

Comment

We all have to be smart now. Either Russia is serious and wants peace. .. Or it's not serious, and we need to impose more sanctions.

- Macron said.

Recall

vladimir putin stated that russia is ready to resume peace talks with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he expects a ceasefire from the Russian Federation from May 12 and will personally wait for putin in Turkey on May 15.

Donald Trump stated that Ukraine must agree to Russia's proposal for negotiations in Turkey.

Macron on Putin's proposal: first step, but not enough11.05.25, 09:39 • 4408 views

Add

Turkey calls on Ukraine and Russia to meet "as soon as possible"

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called on Russia and Ukraine to meet "as soon as possible" and "announce a ceasefire."

We invite the parties to meet as soon as possible and announce a ceasefire. We hope this will happen, and this is what we are working on,

the minister told the press.

Advisor to the Head of the President's Office, Serhiy Leshchenko, stated on the telethon that Zelenskyy is going to Istanbul, and putin is not.

Andriy Sybiha, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, stated in the afternoon of May 12 that Russia is "completely ignoring" the proposal of Kyiv and its Western allies for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire and is "attacking" "along the entire front line".

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
Brent
$66.21
Bitcoin
$103,815.00
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$35.89
Золото
$3,238.16
Ethereum
$2,550.71