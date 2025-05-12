While Putin's proposal is not exhausted: Zelenskyy, Macron and representatives of the West will meet today

According to French media, Emmanuel Macron will "talk again with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his "European colleagues". The meeting is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Russia's proposal from Europe and the United States for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire will be valid until Monday evening. During this time, French President Emmanuel Macron will resume negotiations with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and "European colleagues".

We all have to be smart now. Either Russia is serious and wants peace. .. Or it's not serious, and we need to impose more sanctions. - Macron said.

vladimir putin stated that russia is ready to resume peace talks with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he expects a ceasefire from the Russian Federation from May 12 and will personally wait for putin in Turkey on May 15.

Donald Trump stated that Ukraine must agree to Russia's proposal for negotiations in Turkey.

Macron on Putin's proposal: first step, but not enough

Turkey calls on Ukraine and Russia to meet "as soon as possible"

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called on Russia and Ukraine to meet "as soon as possible" and "announce a ceasefire."

We invite the parties to meet as soon as possible and announce a ceasefire. We hope this will happen, and this is what we are working on, the minister told the press.

Advisor to the Head of the President's Office, Serhiy Leshchenko, stated on the telethon that Zelenskyy is going to Istanbul, and putin is not.

Andriy Sybiha, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, stated in the afternoon of May 12 that Russia is "completely ignoring" the proposal of Kyiv and its Western allies for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire and is "attacking" "along the entire front line".