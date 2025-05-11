Macron on Putin's proposal: first step, but not enough

French President Emmanuel Macron said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's initiative to negotiate with Ukraine on May 15 is only a "first step," but it is not enough for a real cessation of hostilities.

This was reported by France24, writes UNN.

Details

According to the media, Macron said on Sunday that Putin's proposal is "a first step, but not enough."

"An unconditional ceasefire is not preceded by negotiations," Macron told reporters as he got off a train in the Polish city of Przemysl after returning from a trip to Ukraine, adding that Putin "is looking for a way out, but he still wants to buy time."

Recall

Earlier it was reported that Vladimir Putin said that russia is ready to resume peace talks with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul. The dictator claims that Kyiv sabotaged previous ceasefire initiatives.