This year, almost half of the funds spent by the Dnipro City Council went to debt repayment. This amounts to 56.8 million hryvnias. This was reported by UNN with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

City councils of regional centers spend almost 40% on salaries and compensations, 12% on materials, and almost the same amount on capital investments.

However, not all city councils in Ukraine have the same expenses. For example, the Kryvyi Rih City Council in 2025 spent the most not on education or roads, but on court fees and court recoveries — over 750 thousand hryvnias. The Chernihiv executive committee allocated almost half of its budget to capital transfers, i.e., for modernization, reconstruction, or construction (37.3 million UAH). The Kharkiv City Council spent over 24 million on scholarships for honorary citizens (17% of the total budget).

This data can be viewed in the updated Register of Public Finances. It includes 30,688 companies, most of which are municipal institutions or local self-government bodies. There are also private companies that receive budget money, for example, for fulfilling state orders or services.

The largest amount of budget money this year was traditionally spent by large institutions: the Pension Fund (688 billion UAH), the Tax Service (276.9 billion), and the Treasury Service (176.2 billion).

Recall

In Ukraine, since 2020, 145 deputies of city councils in regional centers (12.5%) prematurely terminated their powers. Kropyvnytskyi region is the only one operating with its initial composition.