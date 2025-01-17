When registries will resume operation after cyberattack by Russia: date announced

Final technical work will be carried out until January 20 to restore the registry infrastructure after a cyberattack by Russia, the state-owned enterprise National Information Systems reported on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

"On January 17-20, 2025, the final technical work will be carried out to restore the infrastructure of the registries affected by a large-scale cyberattack by Russia. Time: from 22:00 on January 17 to 08:00 on January 20, 2025," the State Enterprise said.

Reportedly, such registries may be unstable:

Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs and Public Organizations

State Register of Civil Status Acts of Citizens

Unified register of powers of attorney

Hereditary register

Unified register of special forms of notarial documents

Ministry of Justice has announced the timing of the restoration of three more registries after the Russian cyberattack