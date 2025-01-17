When registries will resume operation after cyberattack by Russia: date announced
Kyiv • UNN
From January 17 to January 20, 2025, final technical work will be carried out to restore the registers after a cyberattack by Russia. Five state registries, including the USR and the civil registry, may be unstable.
Final technical work will be carried out until January 20 to restore the registry infrastructure after a cyberattack by Russia, the state-owned enterprise National Information Systems reported on Facebook, UNN reports.
Details
"On January 17-20, 2025, the final technical work will be carried out to restore the infrastructure of the registries affected by a large-scale cyberattack by Russia. Time: from 22:00 on January 17 to 08:00 on January 20, 2025," the State Enterprise said.
Reportedly, such registries may be unstable:
- Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs and Public Organizations
- State Register of Civil Status Acts of Citizens
- Unified register of powers of attorney
- Hereditary register
- Unified register of special forms of notarial documents
