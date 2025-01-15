Ministry of Justice has announced the timing of the restoration of three more registries after the Russian cyberattack

Critical state registries have already been restored after the cyberattack by Russia. The registers of encumbrances, movable property and enforcement proceedings are scheduled to be launched by the end of January. This was reported by the Ministry of Justice on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to First Deputy Minister of Justice Mykola Kucheryavenko, after a large-scale cyberattack by Russia, "we have already managed to restore the work of critical registers." "At the same time, the registers of encumbrances and movable property, the register of enforcement proceedings are still in the process of being restored. All services are scheduled to be launched by the end of January," the statement said.

"Unlike the State Register of Civil Status Acts or the USR, which were restored in stages, these registers (that are not working - ed.) can only be restored simultaneously because of their close interconnection," Kucherianenko explained.

