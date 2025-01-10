Operation of main services on the USR portal restored after Russian cyberattack - Ministry of Justice

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 18600 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 139429 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 123030 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 131011 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131487 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 166507 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109874 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160484 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104335 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113905 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 75353 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 125011 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123493 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 70625 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 85107 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 139429 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 166507 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 160484 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 188428 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177745 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123505 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 125023 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141194 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132973 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150339 views
Operation of main services on the USR portal restored after Russian cyberattack - Ministry of Justice

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25419 views

The Ministry of Justice announced the resumption of all major services of the Unified State Register portal after a large-scale cyberattack by the Russian Federation. Search for information, generation of extracts and other key functions of the registry are available again.

The work of all the main services of the portal of the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs and Public Organizations (USR) has been restored after a large-scale cyberattack by Russia, the Ministry of Justice reported on Friday, UNN reports.

All main services of the USR portal have been restored after a large-scale cyberattack by the Russian Federation!

- the Ministry of Justice reported.

The portal is available again:

  • Free search of information in the registry;
    • Formation of extracts;
      • Receiving the results of administrative services by access code;
        • Access of public authorities to information from the registry through access identifiers.

          "We understand how important uninterrupted access to public services is for each of you. Specialists of the State Enterprise "National Information Systems" together with the Cyber Department of the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine and the cyber police continue to work on strengthening the protection of registers to guarantee you stable operation of services. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this difficult period," the Ministry of Justice emphasized.

          Ministry of Justice restores website after cyberattack, some registries are still in process08.01.25, 13:55 • 19395 views

