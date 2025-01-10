Operation of main services on the USR portal restored after Russian cyberattack - Ministry of Justice

The work of all the main services of the portal of the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs and Public Organizations (USR) has been restored after a large-scale cyberattack by Russia, the Ministry of Justice reported on Friday, UNN reports.

The portal is available again:

Free search of information in the registry;

Formation of extracts;

Receiving the results of administrative services by access code;

Access of public authorities to information from the registry through access identifiers.

"We understand how important uninterrupted access to public services is for each of you. Specialists of the State Enterprise "National Information Systems" together with the Cyber Department of the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine and the cyber police continue to work on strengthening the protection of registers to guarantee you stable operation of services. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this difficult period," the Ministry of Justice emphasized.

