Ministry of Justice restores website after cyberattack, some registries are still in process

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 50190 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 147380 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127357 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134982 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134037 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171116 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110664 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164058 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104450 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113951 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130549 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129308 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 36275 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 97974 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101948 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 147366 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171109 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164052 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191808 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181030 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129308 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130549 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142872 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134498 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151682 views
Actual
Ministry of Justice restores website after cyberattack, some registries are still in process

Ministry of Justice restores website after cyberattack, some registries are still in process

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19396 views

The website of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has resumed operation after a hostile cyberattack on December 19. Some state registers are still being restored.

On Wednesday, January 8, the website of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine resumed its work after a large-scale hostile cyberattack on December 19, while some state registers are still in the process of being restored, DW reports, UNN writes, citing a statement from the press service of the Ministry of Justice.

Details

"In addition to those that have already been launched, we are currently waiting for the rest of the registers to be restored. We expect to launch at least one more registry in the near future," the press service said.

At the same time, they did not specify which state registry they were talking about. However, among those that have not yet resumed work are, in particular, the State Register of Real Property Rights (SRRP) and the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs and Public Organizations (USR).

On January 6, MP Ihor Fris, head of the working group to check the reasons for blocking the work of the unified and state registers, assured that the latter "will start working in a few days." According to Fris, the real estate register, the register of enforcement proceedings and the register of encumbrances on movable property will resume their work simultaneously.

On January 4, the Ministry of Justice announced the restoration of the State Register of Civil Status Acts, which contains data on births, marriages, divorces, name changes, and deaths. In addition, on January 5, the Diia portal restored the ability to obtain extracts from children's residence, winter "ePromotion" for children, social benefits, including subsidies and assistance to families with children, and to apply for a deferral from mobilization for parents of three children under the age of 18.

Earlier, the Ministry of Justice reported on the restoration of the Unified Register of Powers of Attorney, the Inheritance Register and the Unified Register of Special Forms of Notarial Documents.

Three key notary registries resume work in Ukraine after cyberattack30.12.24, 10:25 • 21726 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
ministerstvo-yustytsii-ukrainaMinistry of Justice of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising