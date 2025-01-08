Ministry of Justice restores website after cyberattack, some registries are still in process

On Wednesday, January 8, the website of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine resumed its work after a large-scale hostile cyberattack on December 19, while some state registers are still in the process of being restored, DW reports, UNN writes, citing a statement from the press service of the Ministry of Justice.

"In addition to those that have already been launched, we are currently waiting for the rest of the registers to be restored. We expect to launch at least one more registry in the near future," the press service said.

At the same time, they did not specify which state registry they were talking about. However, among those that have not yet resumed work are, in particular, the State Register of Real Property Rights (SRRP) and the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs and Public Organizations (USR).

On January 6, MP Ihor Fris, head of the working group to check the reasons for blocking the work of the unified and state registers, assured that the latter "will start working in a few days." According to Fris, the real estate register, the register of enforcement proceedings and the register of encumbrances on movable property will resume their work simultaneously.

On January 4, the Ministry of Justice announced the restoration of the State Register of Civil Status Acts, which contains data on births, marriages, divorces, name changes, and deaths. In addition, on January 5, the Diia portal restored the ability to obtain extracts from children's residence, winter "ePromotion" for children, social benefits, including subsidies and assistance to families with children, and to apply for a deferral from mobilization for parents of three children under the age of 18.

Earlier, the Ministry of Justice reported on the restoration of the Unified Register of Powers of Attorney, the Inheritance Register and the Unified Register of Special Forms of Notarial Documents.

