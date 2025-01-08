When can we expect appointments, including the Prosecutor General - MP reveals the timeline

The parliament has no plans to make any appointments yet, new appointments, including the Prosecutor General, can be expected in February, closer to the middle, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

"The plenary week is starting. Even two in a row. So far, no personnel changes are planned. Including the Prosecutor General... We should expect the appointments right after January 20 and the inauguration, i.e., according to the parliament's schedule, in February. Closer to the middle," Zheleznyak wrote.

In October, Andriy Kostin resigned as Prosecutor General, and in late October, the Verkhovna Rada approved his dismissal.

On October 31, Zelensky officially dismissed Andriy Kostin from the post of Prosecutor General.