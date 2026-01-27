$43.130.01
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
01:14 PM • 13254 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Emergency power outages hit several regions - Ukrenergo
Russian attack on Brody on January 27: smoke is felt in the city, school classes canceled
"We advise you to contact Putin, who started this war": The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Italian Deputy Prime Minister Salvini's statements about Zelenskyy and the peace agreement
Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Novoyakovlivka: DeepState maps refute Russian lies
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security
When and how to submit meter readings
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
When and how to submit meter readings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

Every month, Ukrainians must submit electricity, gas, and water meter readings to avoid charges based on average consumption. For electricity, the optimal period is January 29-31 or February 1-3, 2026; for gas, it's from the 28th to the 5th of the following month; and for water, it's by the 28th of the current month.

When and how to submit meter readings

Every month, Ukrainians must submit electricity, gas, and water meter readings. This is important because these figures determine the amount on utility bills. If you are late or do not submit the data at all, the supplier will calculate consumption "on average," and the amount may be higher than what was actually used. UNN will provide more details on how and when to submit meter readings.

Electricity meter readings must be submitted two days before the end of the month, or within the first 3 days of the following month. That is, currently, the optimal period is: January 29-31 or February 1-3, 2026.

If the data is submitted later, the consumption volume will be calculated based on the average daily indicator.

How to submit electricity readings

This can be done in several convenient ways:

  • in your personal account on the DNO's website;
    • by calling the DNO's call center (contacts);
      • by writing to the DNO via chatbots (Viber, Telegram, Facebook Messenger);
        • in online utility payment services and banking applications.

          Important note: only the numbers on a black background are copied from the meter. Red numbers do not need to be submitted.

          How and when to submit gas readings

          Gas meter readings are usually accepted monthly from the 28th to the 5th. It is worth submitting the data during this period so that they are taken into account correctly.

          Gas meter readings can be submitted in several ways – it all depends on the company that supplies the gas. Information about your supplier is usually indicated on the bill: there are call center contacts and a QR code. By scanning it, you can quickly go to the chatbot in Telegram or Viber and send the current readings.

          For those who do not use online services, the traditional option remains – contact the bank or the gas service subscriber department and personally inform the operator of the necessary figures.

          When and how to submit water meter readings

          Cold and hot water meter readings are usually submitted by the 28th of each month. This can be done through the personal account of the official CKS website, using a chatbot in Telegram or Viber, calling the operator's hotline, or in the Privat24 application. The principle is the same as with electricity - you only need to copy the "black" numbers, i.e., those indicated before the comma on the meter. If there is no comma, still focus on the dark background.

          Important

          It should be noted that meter readings must be submitted even if you are temporarily not living in an apartment or house and are not using gas, water, or electricity. Data should also be submitted if the meter readings remain unchanged from month to month. This is necessary for accurate billing and to avoid the use of average indicators.

          Alla Kiosak

