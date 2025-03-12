When American partners "find it convenient" - Yermak on the date of signing the resource agreement
Kyiv • UNN
Andriy Yermak stated that Ukraine is ready to sign an agreement with the United States on the extraction of minerals. The signing will take place when American partners find it convenient.
The head of the Office of the President (OP) of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, stated that the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on the extraction of minerals will be signed when American partners "consider it convenient." The politician quotes CNN, reports UNN.
Details
According to CNN, Andriy Yermak stated that "everything is ready" on the Ukrainian side for the conclusion of an agreement on the supply of minerals after Ukraine announced its agreement to the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.
The draft of this document has been approved by the Ukrainian government. Even the people who have the right to sign it have been identified. As for the American side, when our partners consider it convenient, then yes, this agreement will be signed
The head of the OP added that the draft document is a "framework agreement", and that there will be work "on a more detailed document".
Recall
The Presidents of the United States and Ukraine agreed on the rapid conclusion of an agreement on the development of critical mineral resources. The agreement should strengthen the economy and ensure the long-term security of Ukraine.
The governments of Ukraine and the United States should discuss the final signing of the so-called agreement on mineral resources. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio following a meeting of delegations from Ukraine and the United States in Jeddah.
