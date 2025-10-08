$41.320.03
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
08:55 AM • 10933 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
07:23 AM • 11981 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
07:01 AM • 16735 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
07:01 AM • 16946 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
06:24 AM • 16079 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 7, 03:10 PM • 58863 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
October 7, 02:52 PM • 54556 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM • 39605 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
October 7, 11:53 AM • 40922 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

What will happen to the suspect in the Nord Stream bombing: Ukraine's ambassador responded to the Polish prime minister's statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 996 views

Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar stated that Ukraine will not interfere in the case of Volodymyr Zh., whom Germany accuses of blowing up Nord Stream. The final decision will be made by a Polish court, but Ukraine will defend the interests of its citizen.

What will happen to the suspect in the Nord Stream bombing: Ukraine's ambassador responded to the Polish prime minister's statement

Vasyl Bodnar, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Poland, reacted to the words of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk regarding Ukrainian Volodymyr Zh., whom the German side accuses of blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea. This is reported by UNN with reference to RFM24.

Details

As the ambassador noted, Ukraine will not interfere in this case - the final decision will be made by a Polish court. At the same time, Ukraine will protect the interests of its citizen and will show by its own example how to protect him.

Context

In Poland, Ukrainian Volodymyr Z., suspected by Germany of involvement in the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion, was detained.

He was interrogated at the district prosecutor's office in Warsaw. He pleaded not guilty to the charges brought by the German justice system.

The German Federal Court is seeking the extradition of the Ukrainian arrested in Poland, who is considered a member of a group of saboteurs who blew up Nord Stream in the Baltic Sea. Investigators claim that he carried out underwater work to install explosives.

On October 1, the Warsaw District Court remanded the Ukrainian in custody.

Recall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that the extradition of the Ukrainian suspected of involvement in the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions is not in the interests of official Warsaw.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPoliticsNews of the WorldOur people abroad
Nord Stream
Warsaw
Germany
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Poland