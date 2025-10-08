What will happen to the suspect in the Nord Stream bombing: Ukraine's ambassador responded to the Polish prime minister's statement

Vasyl Bodnar, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Poland, reacted to the words of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk regarding Ukrainian Volodymyr Zh., whom the German side accuses of blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea. This is reported by UNN with reference to RFM24.

Details

As the ambassador noted, Ukraine will not interfere in this case - the final decision will be made by a Polish court. At the same time, Ukraine will protect the interests of its citizen and will show by its own example how to protect him.

Context

In Poland, Ukrainian Volodymyr Z., suspected by Germany of involvement in the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion, was detained.

He was interrogated at the district prosecutor's office in Warsaw. He pleaded not guilty to the charges brought by the German justice system.

The German Federal Court is seeking the extradition of the Ukrainian arrested in Poland, who is considered a member of a group of saboteurs who blew up Nord Stream in the Baltic Sea. Investigators claim that he carried out underwater work to install explosives.

On October 1, the Warsaw District Court remanded the Ukrainian in custody.

Recall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that the extradition of the Ukrainian suspected of involvement in the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions is not in the interests of official Warsaw.