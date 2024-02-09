ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What will happen to the baby package payments this year - the government's decision

Kyiv  •  UNN

 23175 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has extended the pilot project to monetize the "baby package" until the end of 2024 and designated the State Service for Children as the body responsible for paying cash compensation.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has extended the implementation of the pilot project to monetize the "baby package" until the end of 2024 and designated the State Service for Children as the body responsible for paying monetary compensation. This was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.

"The CMU resolution has been amended... to extend the implementation of the pilot project on monetization of one-time in-kind assistance "baby package" until 12/31/2024, to improve the mechanism for monitoring the targeted use of cash compensation funds and to designate the State Service for Children as the body responsible for paying cash compensation," Melnychuk wrote.

According to him, amendments have also been made to the government decree regarding the designation of the State Service for Children as the body responsible for implementing the policy of providing a "baby package.

"Amendments have been made to the CMU resolution... regarding the use of funds provided for in the state budget under the Social Protection of Children and Families program to provide one-time in-kind assistance at birth, such as a "baby package," and the designation of the State Service for Children as a lower-level administrator of such funds," Melnychuk said.

In addition, he said that the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated 05.03.2022 No. 204 "On the peculiarities of the appointment and use of monetary compensation for the cost of one-time in-kind assistance "baby package" for the period of martial law" was recognized as invalid.

Addendum

The Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine has updated the "baby package", which now costs UAH 7689.

More than 37 thousand Ukrainian families received a "baby package" in 2023. Parents from the capital and the capital region used the service the most.

Anna Murashko

