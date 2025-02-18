What will happen to prices in Ukraine: forecasts of bankers and analysts

Financial analysts, bankers and citizens predict a slowdown in price growth in Ukraine over the next year after inflation reached 12.9% in January. This is reported by UNN with reference to data of the National Bank.

Details

According to the NBU, in January 2025, financial analysts revised their inflation forecast downward, expecting it to rise to 7.8% over the next 12 months. A month earlier, their forecast was 7.1%.

In January, households forecast inflation at 11.0%, slightly lower than the December figure of 11.3%.

Bankers forecast inflation at 9.0%, which is an improvement over last October's forecast of 9.2%.

Recall

According to the State Statistics Service , in January 2025, inflation in Ukraine accelerated to 12.9% year-on-year, with prices rising by 1.2% per month.

The NBU forecasts a decline in inflation to 8.4% in 2025 and 5% in 2026. Inflation is expected to peak in the second quarter of 2025, after which it will gradually slow down.

