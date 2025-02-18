What will happen to prices in Ukraine: forecasts of bankers and analysts

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 42705 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 42705 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 67880 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 67880 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104356 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104356 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 71460 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 71460 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116378 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116378 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100851 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113002 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116687 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116687 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152644 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115167 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115167 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109434 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
February 28, 05:35 AM • 82848 views

February 28, 05:35 AM • 82848 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
February 28, 05:48 AM • 49393 views

February 28, 05:48 AM • 49393 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 76720 views

09:03 AM • 76720 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 34706 views

09:59 AM • 34706 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104356 views

09:20 AM • 104356 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116378 views

06:23 AM • 116378 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152644 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 143353 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143353 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175731 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 34706 views

09:59 AM • 34706 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 76720 views

09:03 AM • 76720 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134015 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 135910 views

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135910 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 164197 views

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164197 views
What will happen to prices in Ukraine: forecasts of bankers and analysts

What will happen to prices in Ukraine: forecasts of bankers and analysts

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34174 views

The NBU has published various inflation forecasts from financial analysts, bankers, and the public for 2025. Inflation is expected to peak in the second quarter of 2025, followed by a decline to 8.4% and 5% in 2026.

Financial analysts, bankers and citizens predict a slowdown in price growth in Ukraine over the next year after inflation reached 12.9% in January. This is reported by UNN with reference to data of the National Bank.

Details

According to the NBU, in January 2025, financial analysts revised their inflation forecast downward, expecting it to rise to 7.8% over the next 12 months. A month earlier, their forecast was 7.1%.

In January, households forecast inflation at 11.0%, slightly lower than the December figure of 11.3%.

Bankers forecast inflation at 9.0%, which is an improvement over last October's forecast of 9.2%.

Image

Recall

According to the State Statistics Service , in January 2025, inflation in Ukraine accelerated to 12.9% year-on-year, with prices rising by 1.2% per month.

The NBU forecasts a decline in inflation to 8.4% in 2025 and 5% in 2026. Inflation is expected to peak in the second quarter of 2025, after which it will gradually slow down.

The expert explained what caused the rise in prices for vegetables and dairy products in Ukraine17.02.25, 15:43 • 148905 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyEconomy
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

