Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
08:22 AM • 8786 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
07:21 AM • 14084 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 26610 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 44019 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 33922 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 32636 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 54331 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 22926 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 23618 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

What names were given to babies in Ukraine in the second half of 2025: The Ministry of Justice named the most popular names

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has published the most popular names for newborns in the second half of 2025. Among girls, Sofia and Eva are leading, and among boys, Artem and Matvii.

What names were given to babies in Ukraine in the second half of 2025: The Ministry of Justice named the most popular names

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine announced the names most frequently given to newborns in the second half of 2025. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the department.

Details

As noted by the Ministry of Justice, parents are increasingly combining traditions and modern global trends when choosing names for their children.

According to the departments of state registration of civil status acts of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, the following remain among the most popular names in the second half of 2025:

  • Among girls - Sofia, Eva, Emilia, Solomiia, Maria, Zlata, Milana.
    • Among boys - Artem, Matvii, Maksym, Mark, Tymofii, Oleksandr, Davyd.

      The following naming preferences are observed in different regions of Ukraine:

      • Western regions - names Solomiia, Ustyna, Uliana, Sofia are more often chosen, among boys - Marko, Demian, Matvii.
        • Central regions - Milana, Eva, Maria, Zlata, as well as Artem, Vladyslav, Bohdan, Dmytro remain popular.
          • Southern regions - among common names are Sofia, Solomiia, Eva, Milana, among boys - Matvii, Mark, Tymofii, Oleksandr.
            • Eastern regions - parents more often choose Sofia, Polina, Eva, Zlata, and among male names - Artem, Mark, Matvii, Bohdan, Tymofii.
              • Large cities - more and more families prefer short and international names such as Mia, Emma, Liya, Nicole, Theo, Lucas, Mark.

                Rarely used names, which occur individually but emphasize the individuality of choice, also attract special attention: Enei, Odin, Ragnar, Teona, Sapphira, Kiara

                - stated the Ministry of Justice.

                Recall

                Minister of Culture of Ukraine Tetiana Berezhna attended a government meeting with her newborn daughter Osaka.

                Yevhen Ustimenko

                Society
                Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
                Tetiana Berezhna
                Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
                Ukraine