What names were given to babies in Ukraine in the second half of 2025: The Ministry of Justice named the most popular names

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine announced the names most frequently given to newborns in the second half of 2025. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the department.

As noted by the Ministry of Justice, parents are increasingly combining traditions and modern global trends when choosing names for their children.

According to the departments of state registration of civil status acts of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, the following remain among the most popular names in the second half of 2025:

Among girls - Sofia, Eva, Emilia, Solomiia, Maria, Zlata, Milana.

Among boys - Artem, Matvii, Maksym, Mark, Tymofii, Oleksandr, Davyd.

The following naming preferences are observed in different regions of Ukraine:

Western regions - names Solomiia, Ustyna, Uliana, Sofia are more often chosen, among boys - Marko, Demian, Matvii.

Central regions - Milana, Eva, Maria, Zlata, as well as Artem, Vladyslav, Bohdan, Dmytro remain popular.

Southern regions - among common names are Sofia, Solomiia, Eva, Milana, among boys - Matvii, Mark, Tymofii, Oleksandr.

Eastern regions - parents more often choose Sofia, Polina, Eva, Zlata, and among male names - Artem, Mark, Matvii, Bohdan, Tymofii.

Large cities - more and more families prefer short and international names such as Mia, Emma, Liya, Nicole, Theo, Lucas, Mark.

Rarely used names, which occur individually but emphasize the individuality of choice, also attract special attention: Enei, Odin, Ragnar, Teona, Sapphira, Kiara - stated the Ministry of Justice.

