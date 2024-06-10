What is the norm of salt intake and what does it affect - the answer of the Ministry of Health

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 50589 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136410 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141653 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 233765 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170058 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162825 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147369 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216997 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112882 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203651 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 53864 views
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 36244 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 49252 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106282 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101869 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 233765 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216997 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203651 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229819 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 217142 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101869 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106282 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157457 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156284 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 160101 views
Actual
What is the norm of salt intake and what does it affect - the answer of the Ministry of Health

What is the norm of salt intake and what does it affect - the answer of the Ministry of Health

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 89876 views

The majority of the world's population, including Ukrainians, consumes much more salt than recommended, which leads to serious health risks, so the Ministry of Health advises limiting salt intake to 5 grams per day.

Most of the world's population consumes much more salt than recommended. Ukraine is no exception. What is the norm of salt intake and what it affects, said the Ministry of Health, writes UNN.

Details

According to who, the average global sodium intake is estimated at 4,310 mg of sodium/day (equivalent to 10.78 g of salt/day). This leads to almost 2 million deaths each year.

In A Studyconducted in 2019 found that Ukrainian children consume much more salt than recommended even for adults. Preschool children consume an average of 6.4 g of salt per day, Primary School students-7.4 g, and adolescents – 9.2 g. 

Most of the salt a person gets from processed foods or uncontrolled salting of food during cooking or at the table. However, the Ministry of health points out that the reasons for reducing the amount of salt in the diet are very good:

  • reducing the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. Limiting salt helps maintain normal blood pressure levels, reducing stress on the heart and blood vessels. 
  • Prevention of the development of chronic renal failure. A salty diet promotes water retention in the body and increases the load on the kidneys. 
  • bone preservation. Excessive salt intake can promote the elimination of calcium from the body through the urine, which can lead to weakened bones and the development of osteoporosis.
  • prevention of obesity. Reducing your salt intake can help control your appetite and promote a healthy diet that reduces your risk of gaining excess weight. 
  • improvement of taste sensations. Reducing salt in the diet allows you to restore your natural sensitivity to tastes. 
  • maintaining overall health. A balanced diet without excessive amounts of salt helps to normalize the water-salt balance in the body, improve digestion and maintain energy.

To avoid these risks, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends limiting the amount of salt in the diet to 5 grams per day.

To reduce its consumption, WHO suggests:

  • eat mostly fresh, minimally processed foods; 
  • choose foods that are low in sodium (less than 120 mg of sodium per 100 g of product). 
  • prepare food with minimal or no salt added; 
  • use herbs and spices to season dishes instead of salt; 
  • limit the use of" store-bought " sauces, dressings and fast food, processed foods; 
  • remove the salt shaker from the table.

"Remember, reducing salt intake is a simple but effective step towards improving your health," the Ministry of Health stressed.

The Ministry of Health gave advice on how to protect yourself from poisoning in the heat and "blackout"06.06.24, 18:12 • 118173 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyHealthLife hack
vsesvitnia-orhanizatsiia-okhorony-zdoroviaWorld Health Organization
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising