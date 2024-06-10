What is the norm of salt intake and what does it affect - the answer of the Ministry of Health

Most of the world's population consumes much more salt than recommended. Ukraine is no exception. What is the norm of salt intake and what it affects, said the Ministry of Health, writes UNN.

According to who, the average global sodium intake is estimated at 4,310 mg of sodium/day (equivalent to 10.78 g of salt/day). This leads to almost 2 million deaths each year.

In A Studyconducted in 2019 found that Ukrainian children consume much more salt than recommended even for adults. Preschool children consume an average of 6.4 g of salt per day, Primary School students-7.4 g, and adolescents – 9.2 g.

Most of the salt a person gets from processed foods or uncontrolled salting of food during cooking or at the table. However, the Ministry of health points out that the reasons for reducing the amount of salt in the diet are very good:

reducing the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases . Limiting salt helps maintain normal blood pressure levels, reducing stress on the heart and blood vessels.

. Limiting salt helps maintain normal blood pressure levels, reducing stress on the heart and blood vessels. Prevention of the development of chronic renal failure . A salty diet promotes water retention in the body and increases the load on the kidneys.

. A salty diet promotes water retention in the body and increases the load on the kidneys. bone preservation . Excessive salt intake can promote the elimination of calcium from the body through the urine, which can lead to weakened bones and the development of osteoporosis.

. Excessive salt intake can promote the elimination of calcium from the body through the urine, which can lead to weakened bones and the development of osteoporosis. prevention of obesity . Reducing your salt intake can help control your appetite and promote a healthy diet that reduces your risk of gaining excess weight.

. Reducing your salt intake can help control your appetite and promote a healthy diet that reduces your risk of gaining excess weight. improvement of taste sensations . Reducing salt in the diet allows you to restore your natural sensitivity to tastes.

. Reducing salt in the diet allows you to restore your natural sensitivity to tastes. maintaining overall health. A balanced diet without excessive amounts of salt helps to normalize the water-salt balance in the body, improve digestion and maintain energy.

To avoid these risks, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends limiting the amount of salt in the diet to 5 grams per day.

To reduce its consumption, WHO suggests:

eat mostly fresh, minimally processed foods;

choose foods that are low in sodium (less than 120 mg of sodium per 100 g of product).

prepare food with minimal or no salt added;

use herbs and spices to season dishes instead of salt;

limit the use of" store-bought " sauces, dressings and fast food, processed foods;

remove the salt shaker from the table.

"Remember, reducing salt intake is a simple but effective step towards improving your health," the Ministry of Health stressed.

