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What is celebrated on September 16 in Ukraine and around the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 436 views

September 16 marks the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, the Independence Days of Mexico and Papua New Guinea, and Malaysia Day. Believers honor Euphemia the All-Praised.

What is celebrated on September 16 in Ukraine and around the world

On September 16, the world observes the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer under the auspices of the UN; Mexico and Papua New Guinea celebrate their Independence Days, while Malaysia marks the establishment of the federation. According to the church calendar, under the new calendar, Saint Euphemia the Great Martyr, the All-Praised, is commemorated, while under the old calendar, Antimus of Nicomedia, the Hieromartyr, is commemorated, UNN writes.

International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer

An official environmental observance under the auspices of the UN, established by the General Assembly in 1994 to commemorate the signing, on September 16, 1987, of the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer. The purpose of the day is to draw attention to the threat posed by the destruction of Earth's ozone shield, which protects the biosphere from the harmful ultraviolet radiation of the Sun. Thanks to the global phaseout of chlorofluorocarbons (freons), the Montreal Protocol has become one of the most successful international environmental agreements in history, contributing to the gradual recovery of the ozone layer.

Independence Day of Mexico (Día de la Independencia)

The country's main national holiday, established in honor of the events of September 16, 1810, when the priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla delivered the famous call, the "Cry of Dolores" (Grito de Dolores), in the city of Dolores, launching the war for Mexico's independence from the Spanish Empire. The celebrations traditionally begin the previous evening, when the country's president rings a bell from the balcony of the National Palace in Mexico City and repeats Hidalgo's call; on September 16, a large-scale military parade and public festivities take place.

Independence Day of Papua New Guinea

An official national holiday commemorating the proclamation of sovereignty and the country's emergence from Australian administrative control on September 16, 1975. The day features a solemn raising of the national flag, performances by national ensembles, sing-sing ceremonies, and festivals showcasing the traditional cultures of the island nation's tribes.

Malaysia Day (Hari Malaysia)

An official national holiday commemorating the unification, on September 16, 1963, of the Federation of Malaya, North Borneo (Sabah), Sarawak, and Singapore into a single sovereign state—Malaysia. The event is a symbol of national unity and is marked by parades, cultural exhibitions, and festive fireworks throughout the country.

Commemoration Day of Saint Euphemia the Great Martyr, the All-Praised

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic faithful commemorate Saint Euphemia the Great Martyr, the All-Praised, who suffered for the Christian faith at the beginning of the 4th century in Chalcedon during the persecutions of Emperor Diocletian. Special veneration of the saint is associated with a miracle at the Fourth Ecumenical Council in 451, when the relics of the Great Martyr Euphemia confirmed the truth of the Orthodox confession of faith. The Afterfeast of the Exaltation of the Precious and Life-Giving Cross of the Lord also continues on this day, and the Martyr Sebastiana is commemorated.

According to the old calendar, the faithful commemorate Antimus, Bishop of Nicomedia, the Hieromartyr, who was executed in the 4th century after prolonged torture for refusing to renounce Christ during the persecutions of Emperor Maximian. The Venerable Theoctistus (the companion of Euthymius the Great) and Saint Basilissa of Nicomedia, the Martyr, are also commemorated.

Oleksandra Mesenko

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