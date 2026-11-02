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What is celebrated on November 2 in Ukraine and around the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

November 2 marks the international days for the protection of journalists, vitiligo awareness, and stress awareness. Believers honor the martyrs.

What is celebrated on November 2 in Ukraine and around the world

On November 2, under the auspices of the UN, the world observes the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists; at the call of the WHO and medical organizations, World Vitiligo Day and Stress Awareness Day are also held. According to the church calendar under the new style, Saint Martyr Akindynos, Saint Martyr Pegasius and the 7,000 martyrs with them are commemorated, while under the old style, Saint Great Martyr Artemius of Antioch is remembered, UNN reports.

International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists

An official international UN date proclaimed by the General Assembly in 2013. The date was chosen to commemorate two French journalists — Claude Verlon and Ghislaine Dupont — who were killed while carrying out their professional duties in Mali on November 2, 2013. The event calls on governments to investigate cases of violence, threats, abductions and killings of media workers, bring those responsible to justice, and create safe conditions for journalists to fulfill their civic duty.

World Vitiligo Day

The date aims to promote awareness of vitiligo — a chronic autoimmune skin disease characterized by loss of pigmentation and the appearance of white patches on the body. The event is intended to dispel myths about the contagiousness of the disease, combat the stigmatization of patients in society, provide psychological support to those affected, and raise funds for research into dermatological disorders.

International Stress Awareness Day

Established in 1998 on the initiative of the International Stress Management Association. The event focuses on highlighting the impact of prolonged psycho-emotional stress on people's physical health, preventing professional burnout, developing emotional self-regulation skills, and promoting accessible methods of psychological self-help.

All Souls' Day

A commemorative day in the Western Christian calendar that follows All Saints' Day. Established by Saint Odilo of Cluny in the 10th century, the observance is dedicated to prayers for the souls of deceased Christians who are in Purgatory. In many countries around the world, people visit cemeteries, light candles on the graves of relatives, and order requiem Masses.

 Under the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate the holy martyrs Akindynos, Pegasius, Aphthonius, Elpidiphorus, Anemodistus and the 7,000 martyrs with them. They were prominent Christians at the court of the Persian King Shapur II. Openly professing their faith before the ruler, they endured brutal tortures, during which they displayed steadfastness and worked miracles through prayer. The miraculous healing of the martyrs and their steadfastness converted thousands of Persians to Christ, and they accepted martyrdom together with them.

Under the old calendar, believers commemorate Saint Great Martyr Artemius of Antioch  — a distinguished military commander and governor of Egypt who exposed Emperor Julian the Apostate's persecution of Christians and suffered martyrdom by beheading in 362.

Oleksandra Mesenko

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