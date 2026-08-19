On August 19, Orthodox believers following the new church calendar celebrate one of the twelve major feasts — the Transfiguration of the Lord, also known as Apple Savior. Around the world, this day is observed as World Humanitarian Day and World Photography Day, UNN reports.

World Humanitarian Day

An international observance established by the UN to commemorate the humanitarian workers killed in the 2003 bombing of the UN headquarters in Baghdad. The day's purpose is to honor those who risk their lives to help people affected by crises, wars, and disasters around the world.

World Photography Day

A popular holiday for professional and amateur photographers, commemorating the anniversary of the presentation of daguerreotype technology, a precursor to modern photography, by the French Academy of Sciences in 1839.

August Revolution Commemoration Day in Vietnam

A national commemorative date honoring the 1945 uprising that led to the seizure of power in Vietnam under the leadership of Ho Chi Minh and the proclamation of independence.

World Potato Day

Belgium and France have traditionally disputed the right to claim the creation of crispy potato strips, associating their origins with eighteenth-century culinary traditions. Today, restaurants and food enthusiasts mark the date by experimenting with a variety of sauces, spices, and presentation styles.

The Birthday of the Digital Camera

The development of digital image capture was spurred by the creation of the first electronic camera by Sony in 1981, which recorded images on special floppy disks. Although those early devices stored an analog signal on magnetic media, they laid the foundation for the creation of full-fledged digital sensors in the 1990s. The emergence of "digital" technology changed the approach to photography forever, freeing creators from the limitations of film and allowing them to instantly view, edit, and mass-produce images.

The Transfiguration of the Lord

According to the new calendar, on August 19, Eastern Christians celebrate one of the principal feasts — the Transfiguration of the Lord on Mount Tabor. Popularly, the day is known as Apple Savior or the Second Savior. Traditionally, people bring apples, pears, grapes, honey, and wheat ears to church to be blessed. It is believed that, before this feast, eating fresh apples from the new harvest was not permitted. People also believed that the weather on Savior's Day would determine what the coming January winter would be like.

For those who follow the old calendar: on August 19, the memory of Saint Andrew Stratelates the Martyr is commemorated. Popularly, the day was called "Andrew Stratelates" or "The Day of Andrew and Timon." Peasants completed harvesting winter crops and watched for morning fogs.