What holidays are celebrated on November 8 in Ukraine and around the world

On November 8, several interesting holidays are celebrated around the world and in Ukraine at once — from spiritual and religious observances to scientific and creative ones. This day reminds us that harmony begins with health, inner strength, and a love of life. Each of these holidays has its own history and highlights different values, writes UNN.

European Day of Healthy Food and Cooking

The holiday was established in 2007 at the initiative of the European Association of Chefs to promote a culture of healthy eating. On this day, chefs, nutritionists, and teachers hold lectures, master classes, and cooking lessons for children.

The purpose of the holiday is to teach people to choose quality products, cook at home, and enjoy the process. It is a great opportunity to review one’s diet and make it healthier and more varied.

World Pianist Day

This day is dedicated to people who give music, emotion, and inspiration by touching the keys of the piano. The holiday is celebrated by both professional musicians and amateurs around the world.

The piano itself is considered an instrument that combines academic power with soulful tenderness. On this day, concerts, flash mobs, and music marathons are held — to remind us once again that music heals hearts.

International Festival of Spiritual Music and Art

This festival brings together people of different faiths, cultures, and creative fields. Artists, choirs, and orchestras perform works that inspire, unite, and bring peace.

The main purpose of the event is to show that spirituality and art can serve as a bridge between nations. Such events promote a culture of peace, mutual understanding, and respect around the world.

Ukraine to celebrate Ukrainian Music Day - the date was chosen in honor of "Chervona Ruta"

Intersex Solidarity Day

This day was established in 2005 to draw attention to the rights and problems of intersex people — people born with natural variations in sex characteristics.

The holiday reminds society of the importance of respect, tolerance, and equality for everyone. Activists hold educational campaigns, discussions, and events in support of the intersex community. Solidarity Day helps make the world more open and humane.

World No Wi-Fi Day

The initiative is intended to remind people of the need for a digital break. Organizers urge people to turn off their devices, step away from screens, and devote time to real-life communication on this day.

It is a great opportunity to take a walk in nature, read a book, or simply spend some time alone with one’s thoughts. No Wi-Fi Day is a symbolic reminder that real life takes place offline.

Ukrzaliznytsia sleeping trains to get Wi-Fi: government names deadlines

International Day of Radiology and X-ray Day

The holiday is celebrated in honor of Wilhelm Conrad Roentgen’s discovery of X-rays in 1895. This invention became one of the most important in medicine, as it enabled doctors to see the body’s internal structures without surgery.

On this day, radiologists, X-ray specialists, and medical physicists are honored — the people who safeguard our health. It is a reminder of the importance of science and technology in saving lives.

Synaxis of the Archangel Michael

This is one of the major Christian holidays, dedicated to the Archangel Michael — the chief heavenly warrior who fights evil and protects people. In the Orthodox tradition, he is considered the patron saint of soldiers, police officers, and those who stand guard over justice.

On this day, believers visit churches and pray for protection, peace, and spiritual strength. The Archangel Michael symbolizes courage, unwavering faith, and the victory of good over darknessMemorial Day of the Holy Martyrs Onesiphorus and Porphyrius.

Saints Onesiphorus and Porphyrius lived in the 3rd century and were distinguished by their unwavering faith during the persecution of Christians. They were tortured and died for their devotion to Christ, becoming an example of spiritual strength.

In the Orthodox tradition, this day is commemorated with prayers, recalling the courage and self-sacrifice of the saints. Their feat reminds us that true faith is not afraid of trials.

"There is nothing sacred": Russians strike a church in Khmelnytskyi region — Regional Military Administration