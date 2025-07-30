Whales washed ashore in Japan: consequences of a powerful earthquake near Kamchatka

$41.790.01
48.220.47
ukenru
09:53 AM • 1626 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
06:09 AM • 15801 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 41759 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 50801 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
July 29, 05:50 PM • 45225 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
July 29, 05:22 PM • 53478 views
In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 29, 02:15 PM • 54535 views
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?Photo
Exclusive
July 29, 12:17 PM • 69082 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 162549 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025Photo
July 29, 09:21 AM • 58215 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains detailsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
96%
744mm
Popular news
"Will threaten Great Britain tomorrow": Netanyahu reacted to Starmer's statement on the recognition of PalestineJuly 30, 12:34 AM • 28253 views
"Properly" loving Russia: occupiers sent schoolchildren from Donetsk region to "Artek" branch in Zaporizhzhia - CNSJuly 30, 01:05 AM • 32150 views
An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 occurred in Kamchatka, Russia: a tsunami threat has been declaredVideoJuly 30, 01:37 AM • 29526 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media07:04 AM • 14987 views
Aviation does not take off without support: world examples and a lesson for Ukraine08:11 AM • 37136 views
Publications
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions09:53 AM • 1656 views
Aviation does not take off without support: world examples and a lesson for Ukraine08:11 AM • 37931 views
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plantPhotoJuly 29, 12:38 PM • 129186 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025Photo
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 162555 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepareJuly 29, 06:30 AM • 206132 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Ruslan Kravchenko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Cherkasy Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Alaska
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media07:04 AM • 15393 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 149286 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 200592 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 134719 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConVideoJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 128269 views
Actual
YouTube
Signal
The New York Times
Fox News
TikTok

Whales washed ashore in Japan: consequences of a powerful earthquake near Kamchatka

Kyiv • UNN

 • 608 views

Scientists explain that this could be caused by the disorientation of marine mammals due to sharp changes in currents and water levels.

Whales washed ashore in Japan: consequences of a powerful earthquake near Kamchatka

Four whales were found on the coast of Tateyama, Japan, after an 8.7 magnitude earthquake near the Kamchatka Peninsula. Scientists explain that this may be caused by the disorientation of marine mammals due to sharp changes in currents and water levels, writes UNN with reference to Mirror.

Details

Footage has appeared online showing four whales washed ashore in Tateyama, Japan, after one of the largest earthquakes near Kamchatka. The first tsunami waves reached Hokkaido at 10:40 AM local time.

The recording was broadcast live. Scientists explain that whales can end up on shore during a tsunami "due to rapid and sharp changes in water levels and currents near the coast."

Addition

This is the sixth largest earthquake in history, and tsunami waves have already hit parts of Russia's Kuril Islands, Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, and Hawaii.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the highest tsunami warning level was announced in the USA for the northern coast of California after a powerful earthquake near Kamchatka. Waves up to 1.4 meters are expected, and residents are urged to evacuate immediately.

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldEvents
California
Hawaii
Japan
United States