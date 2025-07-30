Whales washed ashore in Japan: consequences of a powerful earthquake near Kamchatka

Four whales were found on the coast of Tateyama, Japan, after an 8.7 magnitude earthquake near the Kamchatka Peninsula. Scientists explain that this may be caused by the disorientation of marine mammals due to sharp changes in currents and water levels, writes UNN with reference to Mirror.

Details

Footage has appeared online showing four whales washed ashore in Tateyama, Japan, after one of the largest earthquakes near Kamchatka. The first tsunami waves reached Hokkaido at 10:40 AM local time.

The recording was broadcast live. Scientists explain that whales can end up on shore during a tsunami "due to rapid and sharp changes in water levels and currents near the coast."

Addition

This is the sixth largest earthquake in history, and tsunami waves have already hit parts of Russia's Kuril Islands, Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, and Hawaii.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the highest tsunami warning level was announced in the USA for the northern coast of California after a powerful earthquake near Kamchatka. Waves up to 1.4 meters are expected, and residents are urged to evacuate immediately.