Wet snow: patrol policemen give tips on safe driving in bad weather

There is sleet in the capital and some regions of Ukraine today. The Kyiv patrol police gave some tips on safe driving in bad weather, UNN reports.

Here are some tips from patrol policemen to make your trip in bad weather safe

Turn on the low beam headlights;

Maintain the interval and distance between vehicles;

choose a safe speed;

If you need to stop, slow down gradually;

Do not make sudden maneuvers,

If the precipitation is so heavy that you lose sight of the vehicle in front of you, pull over and be sure to turn on your hazard warning lights.

"If you see someone in a difficult situation due to bad weather and need help, do not stand aside - call the special line 112," the patrol police officer was reminded.

Atmospheric front will bring wet snow, but stable snow cover is not expected - Ukrainian Weather Center