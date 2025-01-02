Atmospheric front will bring wet snow, but stable snow cover is not expected - Ukrainian Weather Center

The weather is expected to change in Ukraine with the arrival of an atmospheric front from the northwest. The temperature will drop to -7 at night, precipitation is expected in the form of rain and sleet, however, stable snow cover is not expected, said Natalia Ptukha, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

"Tomorrow, the wind will gradually subside, but due to the fact that we have such clearings, the temperature is quite high for January, but not record-breaking. For example, in 2023, it was +13 degrees in Kyiv on this day, and today we expect it to be up to +9," Ptukha said.

She noted that the weather will change tomorrow.

"There will be more cloudiness and atmospheric fronts will already be arriving from the northwest, and in the next few days, northwestern and western processes will prevail, which will bring us more cloudiness. Accordingly, precipitation will come along with the fronts, precipitation of varying intensity, but mostly moderate precipitation in the form of rain and sleet. Our temperatures will drop slightly, and this gives us hope that in some western and northern regions precipitation may linger in the form of sleet and in some places form a snow cover, although, of course, we do not expect a stable snow cover. Over the next three days, night temperatures will be between 1-7 below zero, and daytime temperatures will range from 3 below zero to 3 above zero," Ptukha said.

