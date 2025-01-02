2024 was the warmest year in Kyiv on record. The coldest day was January 9 - minus 15.8°C, the hottest - July 16, when the temperature in the shade reached plus 36°C. This is reported by the Central Geophysical Observatory named after Borys Sreznevsky, UNN writes.

"According to the observations of the Observatory's weather station, the average annual temperature in the capital in 2024 was +11.4°C, which is 2.4°C higher than the climate norm. It has become the warmest year in the capital since the observations were made," the statement said.

It is noted that in 2024, the air temperature exceeded the long-term average in all its months.

"February and September were particularly notable, with the largest positive deviations of 5.2°C and 5.7°C, respectively. The coldest day was January 9 - minus 15.8°C, and the hottest was July 16, when the temperature in the shade reached plus 36.0°C," the observatory informs.

In total, 52 temperature records were recorded in Kyiv in 2024, with the highest number of records in April - 13 and July - 14.

It is also reported that precipitation fell to 642 mm, which corresponds to 104% of the climate norm. However, it was very unevenly distributed over time, with almost two monthly norms in April and June and only 23% and 36% of the long-term average in May and September.

Meteorological summer in 2024 came to Kyiv a week later than usual.