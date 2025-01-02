Sudden weather change: the weather forecaster warned of a cold atmospheric front

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 77903 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 156246 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132067 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139370 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137041 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176626 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111709 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168317 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104646 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114008 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136344 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135714 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 68456 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104526 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 106727 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 156200 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 176590 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168291 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195829 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184920 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135692 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136324 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144568 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136090 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153147 views
Actual
Sudden weather change: the weather forecaster warned of a cold atmospheric front

Sudden weather change: the weather forecaster warned of a cold atmospheric front

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23542 views

A sharp cold snap with precipitation is expected in Ukraine on January 3 due to a cold atmospheric front. The temperature will drop to 0-2 degrees Celsius, rain with sleet and strong northwest winds are expected.

A sharp change in the weather is expected in Ukraine - tomorrow, January 3, a cold snap with precipitation is expected amid the passage of a cold atmospheric front, weather forecaster Natalia Didenko said on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

"Warm up today for your health, because tomorrow, January 3, a cold snap will begin in Ukraine," Didenko wrote.

According to her, the air temperature will drop to 0-2 degrees Celsius, in the central regions it will be +1...+5 degrees, in the southern part it will remain +6...+12 degrees.

The east will be divided: in Kharkiv region it will get colder to +1...+5 degrees, but in Luhansk and Donetsk regions it will still be warm, +5...+8 degrees, but it will get colder there as well.

The wind will be mostly northwest, gusty.

"Due to the passage of a cold atmospheric front, there will be precipitation - rain with a transition to sleet - in the west, north, center, and Kharkiv region. In Luhansk, Donetsk and the southern part of Ukraine, there will be no precipitation tomorrow," the forecaster said.

According to the weather service, on January 3, Kyiv is expected to experience a cold snap to 0...+2 degrees, rain with sleet, and gusty northwest winds.

"The roads will become much more difficult, slippery, be careful!" - Didenko pointed out.

"Such a sharp change in weather can negatively affect your health, you may experience headaches, drowsiness, exacerbation of cardiovascular diseases, and a cloudy mood. Do not give in," she said.

According to Didenko, the cold snap to -2...-7 degrees at night will last in Ukraine until January 6.

"It will be warmer again on January 7-11," the forecaster said.

Weather in Ukraine on January 2: cloudy weather without precipitation is expected02.01.25, 07:45 • 31176 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising