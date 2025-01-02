Sudden weather change: the weather forecaster warned of a cold atmospheric front

A sharp change in the weather is expected in Ukraine - tomorrow, January 3, a cold snap with precipitation is expected amid the passage of a cold atmospheric front, weather forecaster Natalia Didenko said on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

"Warm up today for your health, because tomorrow, January 3, a cold snap will begin in Ukraine," Didenko wrote.

According to her, the air temperature will drop to 0-2 degrees Celsius, in the central regions it will be +1...+5 degrees, in the southern part it will remain +6...+12 degrees.

The east will be divided: in Kharkiv region it will get colder to +1...+5 degrees, but in Luhansk and Donetsk regions it will still be warm, +5...+8 degrees, but it will get colder there as well.

The wind will be mostly northwest, gusty.

"Due to the passage of a cold atmospheric front, there will be precipitation - rain with a transition to sleet - in the west, north, center, and Kharkiv region. In Luhansk, Donetsk and the southern part of Ukraine, there will be no precipitation tomorrow," the forecaster said.

According to the weather service, on January 3, Kyiv is expected to experience a cold snap to 0...+2 degrees, rain with sleet, and gusty northwest winds.

"The roads will become much more difficult, slippery, be careful!" - Didenko pointed out.

"Such a sharp change in weather can negatively affect your health, you may experience headaches, drowsiness, exacerbation of cardiovascular diseases, and a cloudy mood. Do not give in," she said.

According to Didenko, the cold snap to -2...-7 degrees at night will last in Ukraine until January 6.

"It will be warmer again on January 7-11," the forecaster said.

