Weather in Ukraine on January 2: cloudy weather without precipitation is expected

On January 2 , 2025, Ukraine is expected to have mostly cloudy weather with periodic clearing. This is reported by the Ukrainian Weather Center, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, in most regions of the country there will be no precipitation, and the temperature will be moderate for the winter period, which will create comfortable conditions for staying outside.

In Kyiv, the temperature will range from +7 to +9°C, with cloudy skies, but with clear moments. In Lviv, it will be slightly cooler - from +6 to +8°C, also without significant precipitation. In Dnipro, the temperature will be +5...+7°C, and in Odesa it will be slightly warmer - from +7 to +9°C.

In the east of Ukraine, particularly in Kharkiv, the temperature will be in the range of +5...+7°C, and in the south, in Donetsk and Luhansk, it will be from +6 to +8°C. In the southern regions of Ukraine, in particular in Simferopol and Melitopol, the temperature will rise to +10...+12°C.

In general, clouds will prevail across the country, but no precipitation is expected. The daytime temperature will be comfortable for the winter period, and in the evening it will drop to cooler values.

