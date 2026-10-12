The Russians struck a civilian facility in Vinnytsia.
Kyiv • UNN
Russian occupiers struck civilian infrastructure in Vinnytsia. There are currently no reports of deaths or injuries.
On Monday, October 12, Russian occupiers struck a civilian infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Natalia Zabolotna, according to UNN.
Details
According to local media, the target may have been the Roshen enterprise. At the same time, there is currently no official information confirming that it was hit.
All services have gone to the scene. Information about the consequences is being clarified
There is currently no information about any fatalities or injuries.
We remind you
On Monday, October 12, the Russians attacked Dnipro. Five high-rise buildings and a number of household-goods stores in the city center were hit, as well as a university building and a shopping mall. A 59-year-old man was killed.