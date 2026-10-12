The Russians struck a civilian facility in Vinnytsia.

On Monday, October 12, Russian occupiers struck a civilian infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Natalia Zabolotna, according to UNN.

Details

According to local media, the target may have been the Roshen enterprise. At the same time, there is currently no official information confirming that it was hit.

All services have gone to the scene. Information about the consequences is being clarified - Zabolotna said in a post.

There is currently no information about any fatalities or injuries.

We remind you

On Monday, October 12, the Russians attacked Dnipro. Five high-rise buildings and a number of household-goods stores in the city center were hit, as well as a university building and a shopping mall. A 59-year-old man was killed.