Went mushroom picking and didn't return: a mushroom picker's body found in a forest in Lviv region

In the village of Krushelnytsia, Stryi district, Lviv region, the body of a man who did not return from the forest after a mushroom hunt was found. The disappearance was reported to the Rescue Service on September 27 at 10:08 PM, when contact was lost with the man who went in the direction of the forest. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Lviv region, writes UNN.

Details

The search operation covered more than 12 hectares: 5 hectares were surveyed on foot, and another 7 hectares were surveyed using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Rescuers from the Slavske mountain search and rescue unit found the body of the lost person at 08:30 on September 28.

The operation involved 13 State Emergency Service employees, ATVs, UAVs, service dog Chico, as well as police and local residents who assisted in the search.

