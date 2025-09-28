Went mushroom picking and didn't return: a mushroom picker's body found in a forest in Lviv region

$41.490.00
48.710.00
ukenru
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 16254 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 27578 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
September 28, 07:36 AM • 22299 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 28, 06:00 AM • 25353 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM • 51331 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 66336 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM • 84461 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 139105 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 55392 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 47830 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
0.8m/s
55%
758mm
Popular news
Medical facility building and kindergarten damaged in Kyiv attack - KlitschkoSeptember 28, 05:12 AM • 12181 views
Two people, including a 12-year-old girl, are known to have died as a result of the attack in the Solomianskyi district of the capital - MBASeptember 28, 05:33 AM • 11950 views
Enemy attack on Kyiv: 4 dead, 13 injured, residential buildings and kindergarten damagedSeptember 28, 07:24 AM • 11083 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv region: number of victims of missile strike increased to 31, including three childrenPhoto10:08 AM • 12690 views
Moldovan parliamentary elections declared valid – CEC01:05 PM • 10477 views
Publications
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actionsSeptember 27, 06:00 AM • 46612 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 139101 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 62697 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 72704 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 73361 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FTSeptember 27, 01:37 PM • 23603 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 84458 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 44785 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 49415 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 51023 views
Actual
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Shahed-136
Kh-101
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Bild

Went mushroom picking and didn't return: a mushroom picker's body found in a forest in Lviv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2032 views

In the village of Krushelnytsia, Stryi district, Lviv region, the body of a man was found who did not return from the forest after going mushroom picking. The search operation covered over 12 hectares, involving rescuers, ATVs, UAVs, and a service dog.

Went mushroom picking and didn't return: a mushroom picker's body found in a forest in Lviv region

In the village of Krushelnytsia, Stryi district, Lviv region, the body of a man who did not return from the forest after a mushroom hunt was found. The disappearance was reported to the Rescue Service on September 27 at 10:08 PM, when contact was lost with the man who went in the direction of the forest. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Lviv region, writes UNN.

Details

The search operation covered more than 12 hectares: 5 hectares were surveyed on foot, and another 7 hectares were surveyed using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Rescuers from the Slavske mountain search and rescue unit found the body of the lost person at 08:30 on September 28.

The operation involved 13 State Emergency Service employees, ATVs, UAVs, service dog Chico, as well as police and local residents who assisted in the search.

In New York, forest rangers rescued tourists after consuming "magic mushrooms"07.09.25, 16:11 • 5415 views

Stepan Haftko

Society
Lviv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
New York City