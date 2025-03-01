Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2
Kyiv • UNN
Wet snow and rain are expected in Ukraine on March 2, except in the eastern regions. The temperature will be 1-6° C during the day, around 0° in the east, and +1° to -11° at night.
On Sunday, March 2, in Ukraine, except for the east, there will be light wet snow, with rain in the afternoon; the temperature will be 1-6° Celsius. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.
Details
According to weather forecasters, it will be cloudy tomorrow. In the eastern regions, no precipitation; the temperature at night will be 6-11° below zero, during the day around 0°. In the rest of the country, there will be light sleet, rain in the daytime, moderate precipitation in the southwestern part, with sleet sticking in some places; temperatures at night will be from 1° C to 4° C, during the day 1-6° C.
There will be ice on the roads in some places. Southwest, westerly wind, 5-10 m/s.
In Kyiv and Kyiv region on March 2 it will be cloudy, with light wet snow, rain in the afternoon. There will be ice on the roads in some places. Southwest wind, 5-10 m/s.
The temperature in the region will range from 1° C to 4° C at night, 1-6° above zero during the day; in the capital, 0-2° C at night, 3-5° C during the day.
