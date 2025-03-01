Carpathian highlands met the first day of spring in snow and clouds: video
Kyiv • UNN
On March 1, 2025, at 8:40 a.m., cloudy weather and fog are observed on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirsky in the Carpathians. The temperature is +2°C, the area is covered with snow, and there is a light wind.
Mount Pip Ivan in the Ukrainian Carpathians meets the morning on the first day of spring snowy and in the clouds, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on social media, showing a video, UNN writes.
Details
"As of 08:40 on March 1, 2025, it is cloudy and foggy on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirsky," mountain rescuers of Prykarpattia reported on Facebook.
According to the State Emergency Service, the temperature is about +2℃, everything is covered with snow, and a light wind adds freshness.
