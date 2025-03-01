The first day of spring in Ukraine: what the weather will be like
Kyiv • UNN
On March 1, Ukraine is expected to have cloudy weather with sleet and rain in most regions. In the east, the temperature will drop to -14 degrees, while in the west it will warm up to +9.
On the first day of calendar spring, the weather will remain wintery. Cloudy weather is expected, with sleet and rain in some regions. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center , UNN reports.
Details
On Saturday, March 1, it will be sunny only in the southwestern regions of Ukraine. In the rest of the country, clouds will remain in the sky all day.
Forecasters are predicting sleet and rain in most regions, and there may be ice on the roads in the north and east.
The wind on the first day of spring will be southerly and not strong - 5-10 meters per second.
On the Left Bank, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Crimea, 5-10 degrees below zero is expected at night, in the east of the country it will be cooler - down to -14 degrees, and in the rest of the country the night temperature will range from 2 degrees Celsius to 3 degrees Celsius. During the day, the weather forecasters predict -1 to +4 degrees in Ukraine, with 5 to 9 degrees Celsius in the western regions.
Pension indexation: how much will payments be increased from today01.03.25, 05:30 • 54038 views