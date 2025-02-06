ukenru
Weather in Ukraine: where is snow expected today and what are the temperatures

Weather in Ukraine: where is snow expected today and what are the temperatures

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 80144 views

On February 6, Ukraine is expected to have cold weather without significant precipitation, with light snow possible only in the west and Crimea. The air temperature will range from -9 to +7 degrees, with cloudy weather in most regions.

On Thursday, February 6, cold weather is expected in Ukraine without significant precipitation. The air temperature will fluctuate between -9...+7 °C. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, today the weather in Ukraine will gradually start to change. Precipitation will virtually stop, with only light snow in some places in the west and Crimea. The temperature will remain unchanged, it will be cloudy, but in many areas - with sunny skies.

Image
  • In Kyiv today it will be cloudy with clearings. The air temperature in the afternoon will be +1°.
    • There will be partly cloudy weather in Lviv on Thursday. During the day +1°, snow.
      • In Lutsk, it will be partly cloudy, 0° during the day.
        • Partly cloudy weather is expected in Rivne today, -1° in the afternoon.
          • In Ternopil, it will be 0° in the afternoon on February 6, with partly cloudy skies.
            • In Khmelnytskyi, there will be partly cloudy weather throughout the day, -1° in the afternoon.
              • In Ivano-Frankivsk, it will be partly cloudy, +2° during the day.
                • In Uzhhorod today, the thermometer will show +6° in the afternoon, with partly cloudy skies.
                  • In Chernivtsi on Thursday, partly cloudy weather, 0° during the day.
                    • Today in Vinnytsia it will be -3°...0°, cloudy.
                      • In Zhytomyr on Thursday afternoon it will be -1°, cloudy with partly clear skies.
                        • In Chernihiv, thermometers will show -1°...+1°, it's cloudy.
                          • It will be 0° in Cherkasy today, cloudy.
                            • In Kropyvnytskyi, the daytime temperature will be around 0°, cloudy.
                              • In Poltava, it is cloudy with clearings, the air temperature is -3°...-1°.
                                • In Odesa, on February 6, it will be partly cloudy, with a daytime temperature of +1°.
                                  • In Kherson on Thursday afternoon it will be +1°, partly cloudy.
                                    • In Mykolaiv today there will be partly cloudy weather, +1° in the afternoon.
                                      • In Zaporizhzhia, the daytime temperature is 0°, and it's cloudy.
                                        • In Sumy today, the air temperature will be -1°, cloudy with partly cloudy skies.
                                          • It's cloudy in Kharkiv, with a daytime temperature of -2°.
                                            • In Dnipro, the daytime temperature will be 0°, overcast.
                                              • On Thursday it will be cloudy in Simferopol, -4°...-2°, snow.
                                                • It will be cloudy in Kramatorsk today, with a daytime temperature of -1°.
                                                  • It is cloudy in Severodonetsk, with a daytime temperature of -1°.

                                                    Vita Zelenetska

                                                    Vita Zelenetska

                                                    Contact us about advertising