Weather in Ukraine: Temperatures will range from -9°C to +2°C and partly cloudy with no precipitation

On February 22, partly cloudy weather will prevail in Ukraine, and no precipitation is expected. Throughout the country, the temperature will be quite cool, with a variation from -9°C to +2°C, depending on the region. This is reported by the Ukrainian Weather Center, UNN reports.

Details

In Kyiv, thermometers will show -6°...-4°C, with partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Similar weather is expected in Dnipro and Kharkiv, where the temperature will be in the range of -6°...-4°C, and clouds in the sky will not bring precipitation.

Lviv will be a bit warmer today - +0°...+2°C, but also without rain or snow. In the south of Ukraine, Odesa is forecast to be -3°...-1°C, with partly cloudy weather.

It is important to note that in the east of the country, in Donetsk and Luhansk, the temperature is even lower, fluctuating between -9°...-7°C, but without snowfall or rain.

On the Crimean peninsula in Simferopol, it will be cloudy, with temperatures ranging from -4° to -2°C, without precipitation.

Therefore, on February 22, the weather in Ukraine will remain cool, without significant changes and precipitation, which allows you to plan a variety of outdoor activities.

