Weather in Ukraine: Temperatures will range from -9°C to +2°C and partly cloudy with no precipitation
Kyiv • UNN
On February 22, partly cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine, without precipitation. The air temperature will range from -9°C in the east to +2°C in the west, with -6°...-4°C in Kyiv.
On February 22, partly cloudy weather will prevail in Ukraine, and no precipitation is expected. Throughout the country, the temperature will be quite cool, with a variation from -9°C to +2°C, depending on the region. This is reported by the Ukrainian Weather Center, UNN reports.
Details
In Kyiv, thermometers will show -6°...-4°C, with partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Similar weather is expected in Dnipro and Kharkiv, where the temperature will be in the range of -6°...-4°C, and clouds in the sky will not bring precipitation.
Lviv will be a bit warmer today - +0°...+2°C, but also without rain or snow. In the south of Ukraine, Odesa is forecast to be -3°...-1°C, with partly cloudy weather.
It is important to note that in the east of the country, in Donetsk and Luhansk, the temperature is even lower, fluctuating between -9°...-7°C, but without snowfall or rain.
On the Crimean peninsula in Simferopol, it will be cloudy, with temperatures ranging from -4° to -2°C, without precipitation.
Therefore, on February 22, the weather in Ukraine will remain cool, without significant changes and precipitation, which allows you to plan a variety of outdoor activities.
