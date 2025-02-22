ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Weather in Ukraine: Temperatures will range from -9°C to +2°C and partly cloudy with no precipitation

Weather in Ukraine: Temperatures will range from -9°C to +2°C and partly cloudy with no precipitation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 51860 views

On February 22, partly cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine, without precipitation. The air temperature will range from -9°C in the east to +2°C in the west, with -6°...-4°C in Kyiv.

On February 22, partly cloudy weather will prevail in Ukraine, and no precipitation is expected. Throughout the country, the temperature will be quite cool, with a variation from -9°C to +2°C, depending on the region. This is reported by the Ukrainian Weather Center, UNN reports.

Details

In Kyiv, thermometers will show -6°...-4°C, with partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Similar weather is expected in Dnipro and Kharkiv, where the temperature will be in the range of -6°...-4°C, and clouds in the sky will not bring precipitation.

Lviv will be a bit warmer today - +0°...+2°C, but also without rain or snow. In the south of Ukraine, Odesa is forecast to be -3°...-1°C, with partly cloudy weather.

It is important to note that in the east of the country, in Donetsk and Luhansk, the temperature is even lower, fluctuating between -9°...-7°C, but without snowfall or rain.

On the Crimean peninsula in Simferopol, it will be cloudy, with temperatures ranging from -4° to -2°C, without precipitation.

Image

Therefore, on February 22, the weather in Ukraine will remain cool, without significant changes and precipitation, which allows you to plan a variety of outdoor activities.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

