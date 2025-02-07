Weather in Ukraine on February 7: where snow is expected and what temperatures will be

On February 7, cloudy weather with clearings will prevail on the territory of Ukraine, and only in Crimea there may be light precipitation in the form of snow. This is reported by the Ukrainian Weather Center, UNN reports.

Details

Temperatures in most regions will be close to zero. In the western and central regions, the temperature will range from -1 to +2°C, in the southern regions - from +1 to +3°C, and in the east and southeast - from -3 to -1°C.

In the capital, the temperature will range from -1°C to +1°C, cloudy with clearings, no precipitation. The day will be cool, but without rain or snow.

As for Lviv, it will also be cloudy with occasional clearings. The air temperature will range from 0°C to +2°C. No rain or snow is expected in the city.

Cloudy weather with clearings is forecast in Dnipro, with temperatures ranging from 0°C to -2°C. Precipitation is not expected. In the south of the country, in Odesa, the temperature will be between +1°C and +3°C, with cloudy weather. The weather will be without precipitation, comfortable for walking.

In Kharkiv, the temperature will range from -3°C to -1°C. Cloudy weather with clearings and no precipitation is expected. In Donetsk, the temperature will range from -3°C to -1°C, cloudy with clearings. No precipitation. Luhansk will experience similar weather with temperatures ranging from -3°C to -1°C. Cloudy weather with occasional clearings is forecast, without precipitation.

In Crimea, particularly in Simferopol, there may be light snow. The temperature will range from 0°C to +2°C, and it will be cloudy.

Overall, on February 7, cloudy weather will prevail in Ukraine, but heavy precipitation is not expected, except in Crimea, where light snow is possible. The average temperature across the country will range from -1°C to +1°C, which will create cool conditions for being outside.

