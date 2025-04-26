Weather deterioration on April 26: rain, wind and temperature drop

On Saturday, April 26, Ukraine is expected to have unstable weather with precipitation, strong winds, and a cold snap. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

Details

Today, weather forecasters predict short-term rains in the afternoon in the southern, eastern, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, and Sumy regions and in the Carpathians, with thunderstorms in the south and southeast.

The wind will be predominantly northerly, 7−12 m/s.

The temperature during the day will be 11−16°, in the south and east of the country 19−24°; in the Carpathians, 6−11° of warmth is expected during the day.

In the Kyiv region and in the capital, it will be cloudy with clearings. Weather forecasters predict rain, fog in some places in the morning. The speed of the north-westerly wind is 5-10 m/s.

In the Kyiv region, the air temperature during the day is +12-17°.

In Kyiv, the temperature during the day is +12-14°.

World Veterinary Day: What else is celebrated on April 26 26 квітня в Україні та світі відзначають кілька значних подій. Ось деякі з них: * **Всесвітній день ветеринара**. Це свято, яке відзначається щороку в останню суботу квітня, щоб підкреслити важливість роботи ветеринарів у захисті здоров'я тварин і людей. * **Міжнародний день пам'яті про Чорнобильську катастрофу**. Цей день присвячений вшануванню пам'яті жертв аварії на Чорнобильській АЕС у 1986 році та усвідомленню наслідків цієї трагедії для навколишнього середовища і людства. Окрім цих міжнародних подій, в різних країнах можуть відзначатися й інші національні або регіональні свята та пам'ятні дати.