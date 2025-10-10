Weather conditions in Ukraine complicate the downing of enemy targets by 20-30% - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that weather conditions in Ukraine have reduced the percentage of downed enemy targets by 20-30%. He emphasized the need for partners' assistance and support for Ukraine.
It is clear that the main blow was to 4 regions. I just want to say that this is not the first such blow. I would say that I believe that the weather conditions have reduced our reflections by about 20-30 percent. And I think that this is what gave such an effect
He noted that partners should help, America should calm Putin down, partners should not give up, support Ukraine, and Ukrainians are doing everything right.
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine must respond to Russia's shelling of energy infrastructure. He noted that the enemy had accumulated forces and was waiting for appropriate weather conditions for the attack.