Weather conditions in Ukraine complicate the downing of enemy targets by 20-30% - Zelenskyy

The downing of enemy targets is 20-30% more difficult due to the current weather conditions in Ukraine. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, reports UNN.

It is clear that the main blow was to 4 regions. I just want to say that this is not the first such blow. I would say that I believe that the weather conditions have reduced our reflections by about 20-30 percent. And I think that this is what gave such an effect