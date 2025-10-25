Weather conditions helped: air in Kyiv meets standards despite enemy attack and fires

As of October 25, the level of atmospheric air pollution in Kyiv meets the norms, despite enemy shelling of some districts of the capital, which resulted in fires. This was stated by Oleksandr Shtyl, Deputy General Director of the "Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine", on the air of a telethon on Saturday, reports UNN.

Regarding the state of the air, I want to say that the air in the city is clean, because the weather conditions helped us, and the wind direction today was from the city of Kyiv. Even observing the results that we received from stationary posts, the level of air pollution is "green". Also, the state of radiation pollution in Kyiv is normal. We did not record any deviations - said Shtyl.

Tonight, Russia attacked Ukraine again - this time with dozens of attack drones and nine ballistic missiles. There was a missile attack on Kyiv. 14 people were injured in the capital.

