Over 50 "Kinzhals" and about 770 ballistic missiles launched by Russia at Ukraine this year: Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack

Russia has already launched about 770 ballistic missiles and more than 50 "Kinzhal" missiles at Ukraine this year alone, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reacting to Russia's night attack with ballistic missiles, UNN writes.

Tonight, Russia attacked Ukraine again – this time with dozens of attack drones and nine ballistic missiles. There was a missile strike on Kyiv. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The President stated: "It is known that, unfortunately, there are dead. My condolences to the relatives and friends. Dozens of people were injured."

And almost every attack against our people is a combined strike with ballistic missiles. Since the beginning of this year alone, Russia has launched about 770 ballistic missiles and more than 50 "Kinzhal" missiles at Ukraine. - Zelenskyy reported.

According to him, "it is precisely because of such attacks that we pay special attention to Patriot systems, so that we can protect our cities from this horror." "It is very important that partners who have the opportunity implement what we have been talking about in recent days. No country should be left alone in the face of such evil. Cooperation must continue. Everything can be done: partners have the necessary systems, and they can help protect Ukraine right now," the President emphasized.

"America, Europe, G7 countries can help ensure that such strikes no longer threaten lives. Russian ballistic missiles require a response from strong states in real cooperation to protect lives," Zelenskyy emphasized.