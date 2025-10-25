The number of people injured in Russia's night ballistic missile attack on Kyiv has reached 12

The number of people injured in Russia's night ballistic missile attack on Kyiv has risen to 12, Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on Saturday on Telegram, UNN reports.

Already 12 injured in the capital. Two people died - Klitschko wrote.

According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers have localized fires at all locations after the Russian attack. Liquidation is ongoing.

In Kyiv, after Russia's night ballistic missile attack, a helicopter was deployed: new footage of the aftermath