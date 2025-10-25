In Kyiv, after Russia's night ballistic missile attack, a helicopter was deployed: new footage of the aftermath

In Kyiv, a helicopter was involved in eliminating the consequences of Russia's night ballistic missile attack, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine showed a corresponding photo, writes UNN.

Details

"Kyiv rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences of the enemy shelling," the State Emergency Service reported, showing more photos from the scene.

According to the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv, the enemy attacked Kyiv again today around 04:00. The Dniprovskyi, Desnianskyi, and Darnytskyi districts were under attack.

Russian missile attack on Kyiv kills one, 10 injured

As a result of the shelling, a man was killed, whose body was recovered from under the rubble in the Desnianskyi district, and ten people were injured, including a police officer. - the police reported details.

High-rise residential buildings, a kindergarten, shop premises, and cars were damaged.