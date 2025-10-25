Russian missile attack on Kyiv kills one, 10 injured

Russia's night missile attack on Kyiv claimed one life, and 10 people are already known to have been injured, said Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

One person died as a result of the Russian attack tonight. According to information as of 09:00, 10 Kyiv residents received injuries of varying degrees - Tkachenko wrote.

Recall

Earlier, 9 people were known to have been injured in Kyiv due to the Russian attack.

