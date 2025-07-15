Weapons, sanctions, and the principle of peace through strength: Yermak met with Kellogg

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak and US President Donald Trump's special representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, discussed weapons for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the principle of peace through strength. Yermak reported this on Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

Today, I also had a separate meeting with General Keith Kellogg. We discussed weapons, sanctions, and the principle of peace through strength - Yermak reported.

He emphasized that Ukraine is grateful to Trump for his decisive actions.

Recall

Yesterday, July 14, US President Donald Trump's special representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, arrived in Ukraine.

Today, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha and Kellogg discussed expanding Ukrainian-American cooperation in the defense sector.