Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
07:40 PM • 8066 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
July 15, 12:51 PM • 57370 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM • 96411 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:52 AM • 58377 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
July 15, 10:23 AM • 92948 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
July 15, 07:14 AM • 62658 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
July 15, 06:35 AM • 110484 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 75851 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 03:55 PM • 102641 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 77114 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
Weapons, sanctions, and the principle of peace through strength: Yermak met with Kellogg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 520 views

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and special representative of US President Donald Trump, Keith Kellogg, held a meeting. They discussed the supply of weapons to Ukraine, sanctions against the Russian Federation, and the principle of peace through strength.

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak and US President Donald Trump's special representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, discussed weapons for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the principle of peace through strength. Yermak reported this on Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

Today, I also had a separate meeting with General Keith Kellogg. We discussed weapons, sanctions, and the principle of peace through strength 

- Yermak reported.

He emphasized that Ukraine is grateful to Trump for his decisive actions.

Recall

Yesterday, July 14, US President Donald Trump's special representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, arrived in Ukraine.

Today, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha and Kellogg discussed expanding Ukrainian-American cooperation in the defense sector.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Keith Kellogg
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
United States
Ukraine
