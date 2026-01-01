We will win only when we are united: Usyk congratulated Ukrainians on the New Year 2026

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk congratulated Ukrainians on the New Year 2026, noting that Ukraine will win if it is united. Usyk said this on the Instagram social network, reports UNN.

Details

Dear people of Ukraine, I want to congratulate you on the New Year, wish you health, and victory to all of us. We will win only when we are united, when we look in one direction, when we do not condemn other people. We will win only when we understand that no one but us will help us. Even if someone promises to do it, no one will do it just like that. We must know that our only task is to win and build our country the way we want it to be. - said Usyk.

The boxer thanked every soldier who defends Ukraine, every teacher - for teaching, every doctor - for treating.

Recall

