We will win only when we are united: Usyk congratulated Ukrainians on the New Year 2026

01:04 PM • 4486 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
11:27 AM • 8674 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
10:32 AM • 10361 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
10:10 AM • 10295 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 82843 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 99701 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 38586 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 37924 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 33480 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 27253 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Minus 1060 fighters and 769 UAVs: with what losses do Russians enter 2026January 1, 05:48 AM • 14509 views
Trump voiced a New Year's wish for peace during a party at Mar-a-LagoVideoJanuary 1, 07:47 AM • 13875 views
Chinese scientists experimentally confirmed Niels Bohr's correctness in his debate with Einstein08:01 AM • 55259 views
Due to Russian attacks, power outages in Volyn, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions, schedules continue - Ministry of Energy08:05 AM • 11989 views
In Volyn, fires at critical infrastructure facilities were extinguished after a Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideo08:12 AM • 8608 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral11:39 AM • 8304 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 82843 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 49750 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 86680 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 84665 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Oleh Syniehubov
Denys Shmyhal
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideo12:15 PM • 3116 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 19655 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 21401 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 49733 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 21830 views
We will win only when we are united: Usyk congratulated Ukrainians on the New Year 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

Oleksandr Usyk congratulated Ukrainians on the New Year 2026 on Instagram, emphasizing that victory is possible only through unity. The boxer thanked soldiers, teachers, and doctors for their work.

We will win only when we are united: Usyk congratulated Ukrainians on the New Year 2026

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk congratulated Ukrainians on the New Year 2026, noting that Ukraine will win if it is united. Usyk said this on the Instagram social network, reports UNN.

Details

Dear people of Ukraine, I want to congratulate you on the New Year, wish you health, and victory to all of us. We will win only when we are united, when we look in one direction, when we do not condemn other people. We will win only when we understand that no one but us will help us. Even if someone promises to do it, no one will do it just like that. We must know that our only task is to win and build our country the way we want it to be.

- said Usyk.

The boxer thanked every soldier who defends Ukraine, every teacher - for teaching, every doctor - for treating.

Recall

The Center for National Resistance published New Year's greetings from Ukrainians from the temporarily occupied territories. Residents of the captured cities conveyed words of support and holiday wishes, demonstrating their loyalty to Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietySports
New Year
Social network
War in Ukraine
Ukraine